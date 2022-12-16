JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) investigators say a man has been charged with aggravated domestic assault after officers found him with a stab wound.

According to a release from the JCPD, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Bell Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police found a man identified as James Rutledge outside an apartment in the area with a stab wound to his abdomen.

“Investigators arrived on scene and determined that Mr. Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her and placing her in fear of her life,” the release said. “He then assaulted his girlfriend’s mother by throwing her across the bedroom.”

The wounds, investigators said, were inflicted by Rutledge’s girlfriend in self-defense.

Rutledge was released from Johnson City Medical Center and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $51,000 bond. His arraignment on one charge of aggravated assault and one charge of simple assault is set for Dec. 19 at 1:30 p.m. at Washington County General Sessions Court.