JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly choked and threatened to kill an individual.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a residence around 9:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic assault. An investigation revealed that the victim and a man identified as Troy Story, of Johnson City, were in a reported argument.

During the argument, Story allegedly choked the victim and made verbal threats to kill them, the JCPD stated. The victim reportedly had marks around their neck and was eventually able to leave the residence to seek help from a neighbor.

Story was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and is set to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m. No bond was set as of Monday morning.