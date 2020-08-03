JCPD: Man charged with four counts of auto burglary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested 25-year-old Daeszhon Smith of Johnson City for four counts of auto burglary and one count of theft under $1,000.

According to the release, camera footage shows a subject walking to victims’ vehicles and entering them; at one point, a victim confronted the subject who then fled the scene.

During a traffic stop, officers searched the subject’s vehicle where they found mail and documents belonging to the victim.

After informing the victim, officers learned three other vehicles had also been rummaged. Officers then found a missing tool set in Smith’s trunk beside the documents.

Smith was then arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.