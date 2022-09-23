JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child.

According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death of a child that began in December 2021.

Bunting was incarcerated at the Carter County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was released into the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department on September 22.

The case was presented to the Washington County Grand Jury and a capias was issued for his arrest. Bunting is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Criminal Court at a later date.

No further details were released.