JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after police said he shot into a Johnson City home with people inside.

The Johnson City Police Department charged Michael Thompson, 43, of Elizabethton, with three counts of attempted second-degree murder and violating an order of protection.

According to police, Thompson shot multiple times at a home on Swadley Road on Friday. Three people were inside, including one person who had an active order of protection against Thompson.

No injuries were reported.

Thompson was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held without bond, according to police. A bond hearing is set for Tuesday.