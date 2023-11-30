JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that a search warrant was conducted at the residence of Joseph Henley, 40, after a joint investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers reportedly found images of child pornography inside Henley’s home.

As of Thursday, Henley is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Friday at 9 a.m.