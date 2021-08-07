JCPD: Man charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after officers find dead dog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after allegedly killing a dog.

According to a news release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance on Wilmar Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

JCPD said when officers arrived, they found the caller who said he saw Wesley White hanging his dog from a clothes rack.

Officers found the dog dead inside the residence.

Police arrested White and took him to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.