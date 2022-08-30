JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another shooting in downtown Johnson City over the weekend injured one and left a man behind bars.

An arrest report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) revealed that the shooting occurred at 418 Lee St. in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Authorities determined that the shooting suspect, identified as Elbert S. Lyons III, “recklessly discharged a firearm…which resulted in the victim being shot in the foot,” the arrest report states.

Officers arrested Lyons III on Tuesday, Aug. 30, charging him with reckless aggravated assault. He remains in the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

The shooting marks the second one reported by the JCPD in the early morning hours of Sunday. Police announced Monday they were seeking a suspect in a separate shooting that occurred on Spring Street in the downtown area.