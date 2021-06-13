JCPD: Man charged after threatening neighbor with machete

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday night after a dispute with his neighbor.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Austin Springs Road at 9 p.m. on reports of an ongoing dispute between neighbors.

JCPD arrested David A. Bradley, 65, after learning he had threatened his neighbor with a machete, the release said.

Officers said Bradley refused to cooperate and resisted before the arrest was made.

He was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond. Arraignment is set for Monday, June 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County General Sessions Court.