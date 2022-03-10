JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after an incident that occurred Thursday.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department states officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Knob Creek Road.

Trevon Hilliard was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with the butt of a gun and choked her with his arm.

The release states the victim received minor injuries from the incident and that Hilliard was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $2,000 bond.