JCPD: Man charged after allegedly driving 84 mph in 40 mph zone, evading officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested Sunday after police allege he drove over 40 miles an hour over posted speed limits.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers attempted to stop a black Honda Civic driving at 84 mph in a 40 mph zone around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the report, the vehicle initially stopped before fleeing at a “high rate of speed.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officers then found the vehicle around 9:40 p.m. that same day, and the report says the driver sped away from the attempted THP traffic stop.

The report says the driver was pursued into Carter County, where it was stopped on Weaver Hollow Road.

Once the car was stopped, the report says officers arrested Lucas Bulla of Johnson City on multiple charges from both pursuing agencies.

Bulla was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and his bond was set at $15,000 for JCPD charges.