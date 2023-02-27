JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking, during which he kidnapped two people and then held them at gunpoint, police report.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the Taylor Bridge Road area in Washington County in reference to an alleged carjacking.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with two victims who claimed they were forced to drive to the Taylor Bridge Road area. The victims told police they were then allegedly ‘pistol whipped and robbed of their possessions’ and forced out of the car at gunpoint, the release stated.

“During the course of the investigation, Logan Storm Stockton was determined to be the culprit of these crimes,” stated the JCPD. Stockton was charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and the use of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Police arrested Stockton on Friday, Feb. 24.

An investigation revealed that the incident reportedly originated in the 2800 Block of McKinley Road in Jonson City.

Stockton is currently being held on a $51,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.