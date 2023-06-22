JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two people with a firearm at a downtown apartment building on Wednesday.
Just before 7:30 p.m., Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers responded to the John Sevier Center regarding an alleged assault with a firearm, a release stated.
JCPD reports that Kieven Wells, of Johnson City, allegedly threatened and assaulted two victims with a firearm. Wells and the firearm were reportedly located in another room in the center.
Wells was charged with the following, according to the JCPD.
- Aggravated Assault x2
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
As of Thursday morning, Wells is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $110,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.