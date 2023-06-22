JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two people with a firearm at a downtown apartment building on Wednesday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers responded to the John Sevier Center regarding an alleged assault with a firearm, a release stated.

JCPD reports that Kieven Wells, of Johnson City, allegedly threatened and assaulted two victims with a firearm. Wells and the firearm were reportedly located in another room in the center.

Wells was charged with the following, according to the JCPD.

Aggravated Assault x2

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

As of Thursday morning, Wells is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $110,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.