JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted first responders and left the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near South Roan Street and Buffalo Street where 911 callers claimed the at-fault vehicle, a Toyota Prius, allegedly drove recklessly and fled the scene.

While en route to the reported crash, officers observed the suspected vehicle traveling north on South Roan Street. The vehicle was allegedly driving erratically and when officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle “quickly drove into oncoming traffic to maneuver around police vehicles,” a JCPD release states.

The JCPD reported the suspect turned on West Walnut Street and attempted to park alongside the road at a home. While the vehicle stopped, an officer pulled in front of the Prius and the driver, later identified as Caleb Darr, of Johnson City, reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and began allegedly ‘aggressively [advancing] on the officer.”

Darr reportedly “failed to put his vehicle in park” and after exiting, the Prius began to roll towards the police cruiser.

“The officer, who was exiting the cruiser while giving Darr commands, had to quickly move out of the way to avoid being struck and pinned between the two vehicles as the Prius struck the police cruiser on the driver’s side,” said the JCPD.

Darr allegedly refused commands and yelled at officers saying he would not comply.

In an attempt to arrest Darr, he reportedly struck one officer in the face and kicked both multiple times, according to the release.

After multiple attempts to restrain Darr, officers deployed tasers and were able to arrest him, “despite his continued resistance,” said the release.

Darr reportedly underwent medical elevation due “to the suspicion that [he] was under the influence of illegal drugs and [exhibited] signs of excited delirium.”

As of Wednesday, Darr is being held on a $17,500 bond at the Washington County Detention Center and is set to be arranged at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.