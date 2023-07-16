JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is in custody following a fight that allegedly led to a man striking a bar employee with a glass bottle and kicking a police officer in the chest.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Jamoral Hill of Kingsport was arrested early Sunday morning and is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault on a First Responder, Resisting Arrest and Public Intoxication.

The JCPD reports Hill attempted to start several fights at a bar located at 227 E Main Street in Johnson City.

When staff members tried to escort Hill out of the business, Hill grabbed a glass bottle and struck an employee in the face, the JCPD stated. Hill then reportedly fought with officers as they attempted to arrest him. During the arrest, Hill allegedly kicked an officer twice in the chest as he was being placed into a police vehicle.

Hill was transported to the Washington County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.