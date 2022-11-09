JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block of East Unaka Avenue area just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who stated that Eric Young, of Johnson City, confronted her while she was working in her family’s garage.

The victim told officers Young busted out the windshield of the family car with a tire iron before entering the garage. Once Young entered the garage, he reportedly threatened the victim with the tire iron before hitting her with his hand.

Officers attempted to speak to Young but became violent, according to police. Once detained, he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of an $80,000 bond.

Young’s charges include aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of methamphetamine, vandalism, resisting arrest and assault on a first responder.

His arraignment was on Wednesday in the Washington County General Sessions Court.