JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Johnson City McDonald’s at knifepoint on Tuesday, police report.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Brian Campbell, of Johnson City, was arrested after police say he robbed a West Market Street McDonald’s cashier at knifepoint.

Campbell was arrested nearby after he allegedly fled the scene on foot, the JCPD stated.

Campbell is charged with aggravated robbery and is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.