JCPD: Man arrested for T’s Market burglary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was arrested Sunday on several charges.

Dakota Sells, 22, was charged with burglary, theft, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, the release said.

JCPD reports that officers responded to T’s Market on North Roan Street at 3:15 a.m. on a burglar alarm, and on arrival they discovered the front glass door had been broken out with a chunk of asphalt.

Officers cleared the building, and no one was inside, the release said.

A man approached officers as they awaited the business owner, and he inquired what the situation was. He eventually left before the business owner’s arrival. This man was later identified as Sells.

Officers recognized that the subject in the camera footage was the same subject who had approached them previously, according to JCPD.

After searching the area, officers found Sells in the backyard on Unaka Avenue.

The release said Sells was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $12,000 bond.