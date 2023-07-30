JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly discharged a stolen firearm in close proximity to people.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said Horace Bruce is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

The release said officers responded to the 900 block of King Springs Road at around 1:20 pm. regarding shots fired and located Bruce, who reportedly matched a description given by witnesses.

Investigation revealed Bruce was in possession of a stolen handgun and was not of legal age to carry one, according to the release. The JCPD said the firearm “discharged in close proximity of a nearby resident.”

Horace Bruce was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond, according to the release.