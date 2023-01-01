JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man, according to a release.

Jacob Moorman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly assaulted a victim with a blunt object, which the victim says broke his arm, according to a report by the JCPD.

The release states that the victim came to police headquarters to report the assault. After an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Moorman.

Moorman was taken into custody at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Moorman is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.