JCPD: Man arrested after vehicle removed from car dealership lot without paying for service

Crime

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police arrested a man after investigating a complaint filed by a local car dealership.

The dealership reported Lawrence D. Boggs, 32, dropped his vehicle off for an extensive service request and didn’t pay for the services.

Johnson City Police were notified when the dealership discovered the vehicle was removed from the dealership’s lot.

JCPD found the vehicle at Boggs’ residence and charged him with theft of services over $10,000.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss