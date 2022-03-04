JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been charged after Johnson City police say he was found trying to sell stolen tools from a trash bag at a store.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), states that police found Paul Headrick, of Harriman, with stolen property at a convenience store. Headrick was found with “numerous receipts and purchase orders from the actual owner information.”

The JCPD reports the actual owner of the tools was contacted. He told investigators that the tools had been stolen from one of his work vans.

Headrick was charged with possession of stolen property over $1,000 and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He was placed on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday afternoon.