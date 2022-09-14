JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after an investigation into complaints of obscene messages being sent to a juvenile on social media.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Roger Pollard, of Piney Flats, was arrested and charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor.

Pollard is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Thursday.

No further details were released.