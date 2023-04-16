JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly misrepresenting himself as the manager of a storage facility and attempting to break into storage lockers, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

Aaron M. Hicks was arrested and charged with burglary, theft under $1,000 and possession of burglary tools after officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at a storage facility on Princeton Road.

A release from the JCPD states that Hicks was telling customers of the facility that he was the manager and that the facility was closed for renovations.

Hicks then reportedly broke into an electrical room, stole a set of keys and then attempted to make entry into doors and storage units, according to the release.

Hicks was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he was booked on a $2,000 bond and has an arraignment scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.