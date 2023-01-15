JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening.

Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department.

The release states officers were in the area of 1001 South Roan Street at around 6:15 p.m. looking for a stolen 2004 Honda Accord when they spotted the vehicle being driven.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but that is when police say Layne fled down a dead-end road, driving through a gate located on private property, causing significant damage to it.

Layne was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony evading, felony vandalism, and misdemeanor evading.

Layne was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being on a $25,000 bond between three separate warrants. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Washington County General Sessions Court.