JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault Saturday.

According to a police report, Terry Potter was arrested after officers responded to a complaint of shots fired on Spruce Street at approximately 5:34 p.m.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that an argument between Potter and the victim took place over cars blocking a driveway. Police say Potter allegedly grabbed a handgun, pointed it at the victim and fired several shots into the air.

Potter and a handgun were found at a nearby home where he was arrested and taken to the Washington County detention center. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

Potter’s arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.