JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man has been arrested after he led police on a chase around midnight Saturday.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Chance Garland led police on a chase beginning when officers attempted to make a traffic stop after observing Garland’s vehicle traveling at 49 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone on Watauga Avenue.

Upon attempting to initiate the traffic stop, Garland floored the vehicle, accelerating away at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

While fleeing from officers, Garland nearly hit a parked police cruiser while going 101 mph, police say.

Garland then turned the vehicle’s lights and drove towards city limits on Smith Street. The car was abandoned and two people fled on foot. Garland was caught after a brief police pursuit and at that point, it was discovered that he was the driver of the vehicle, the release states.

Garland has been charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, speeding, no headlights, improper registration display and driving on a suspended license.

Garland is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.