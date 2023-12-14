JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested after allegedly fleeing from Johnson City police on Interstate 26 Wednesday.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on I-26 East near mile marker 22.2.

The driver, who was later identified as Wei Yang, 21, did not pull over and reportedly began to maneuver the vehicle through what the JCPD described as “heavy traffic to avoid police.”

After learning that Yang was the alleged driver, the JCPD obtained a warrant and arrested him at his Johnson City home Thursday.

Yang was charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding and red light violation, the release states.

The police department reports Yang was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond as of Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.