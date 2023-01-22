JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man has been arrested after allegedly discharging a firearm during an altercation, according to police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, James Martin was arrested at a home near East Main Street after a warrant was obtained for his arrest in relation to a domestic incident where he fired a gun at the feet of the victim.

The release states that officers originally responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Once they arrived they determined that the altercation had already taken place, and Martin was unable to be located.

A warrant was issued for Martin’s arrest and he was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Martin is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for an arrangement in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.