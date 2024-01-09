JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a group of people in Downtown Johnson City on Saturday, police report.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Thomas Anderson, 18, of Johnson City, fired multiple shots from a handgun at a group of people in Downtown Square around 3 a.m.

Anderson was charged with reckless endangerment and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported, according to the JCPD.