JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after repeatedly ramming his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle and chasing her to a fire station.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, officers responded to a call on Saturday just after 5:30 p.m. to Cherokee Road in reference to a victim being chased by a male from the 700 Block of West Locust Street.

Upon further investigation by the JCPD, the victim had attempted to leave the residence in her vehicle, and the male, Jacob Plummer of Johnson City, proceeded to follow her and repeatedly rammed her vehicle with his.

Plummer reportedly continued to follow the victim until she arrived at a fire station where he fled before officers arrived.

A warrant was then issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Sunday. Plummer was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Plummer is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court.