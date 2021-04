JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One man has been arrested with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication charges after attacking Capone’s staff, according to Johnson City Police.

Dennis Ladd, 42, is accused of threatening staff with a knife after being escorted out of the bar around midnight Sunday morning, the report said.

Ladd was booked in the Washington County Detention Center on a $6,500 bond and is awaiting a hearing on April 19 at 1:30 p.m.