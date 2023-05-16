JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested Tuesday for aggravated burglary.

According to the release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), Tyler Fellers was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary after he reportedly pushed his way into his girlfriend’s house, assaulted her and then fled the scene.

The release states that an arrest warrant was obtained for Fellers, and officers made contact with him in Jonesborough, where he was taken into custody.

Fellers was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where at the time of the release he was being held on a $5,00 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.