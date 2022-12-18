JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking and employee of Hampton Inn and officers that responded to the call, according to police.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department states Timothy Libbey, from Athens, was arrested and charged after officers responded to Hampton Inn on North State of Franklin Road in reference to a physical assault.

Once on scene officers discovered that Libbey attacked an employee of the hotel and then attacked the responding officers in an “unprovoked manner” during the course of the investigation, according to the release.

Libbey was subdued and taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for evaluation. After being released he was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $101,000 bond.

Libbey is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. His arraignment is set for Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.