JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a police officer Friday, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

According to a report from the JCPD, Gary Williams was arrested after officers responded to an unknown disturbance on East Unaka Avenue around 1:22 p.m. When officers arrived they found Williams and he was being uncooperative with the police.

At one point Williams walked out into the street and as officers were trying to investigate and get him out of the street police say Williams assaulted an officer and brandished a knife.

Williams was arrested by officers as he tried to flee the scene, and it was discovered that Williams was under the influence of an unknown substance, according to the report.

Williams was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $30,000 bond. His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on June 29 in Washington County Sessions Court.