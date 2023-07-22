JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested on Friday and is accused of nearly striking a person with his car, then hitting the victim’s vehicle with his.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said Jerry Cummings is charged with aggravated assault following the incident that happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Woodlyn Road and Smith Street.

The release said police responded to a reported crash at around 1:50 p.m. Friday, and upon arrival, they found that no crash occurred, but two drivers were involved in a verbal altercation.

During the argument, Cummings allegedly drove toward the victim, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, according to the release. He then struck the victim’s vehicle before reportedly leaving the scene, the release states.

While officers were talking to the victim, the release said they observed the vehicle Cummings was driving pass by. Police initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as a relative of Cummings. The release said Cummings was not in the vehicle during the traffic stop but was located soon after at his residence and arrested.