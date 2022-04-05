JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man faces aggravated domestic assault charges after an investigation revealed he allegedly strangled a woman to the point she passed out Monday afternoon.

A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) release revealed that when officers responded to the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 3:11 p.m., they found a woman who said a suspect had choked her, causing her to pass out. When she woke up, she told police, the suspect “was holding a knife to her throat.”

A struggle followed, according to the release, and when the victim attempted to leave, the suspect, identified as James Campbell, allegedly “hit her in the back with a baseball bat.” Police did see that the woman had “minor injuries.”

JCPD officers found Campbell at a nearby gas station, where they arrested him. Police transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. Campbell will appear in court on April 5 at 10:30 a.m.