JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly stabbed a victim in the leg, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

A release from the JCPD said Johnny Williams was charged with aggravated assault following the incident, which took place at around 10:35 p.m. near the railroad tracks underneath Interstate 26, close to the intersection of South Roan Street and Lafe Cox Drive.

First responders found a victim with a stab wound to his upper right leg bleeding heavily, according to the release. The victim told police he argued with Williams after he became upset with the victim shining a flashlight in his direction.

The release said the victim slapped Williams in the face during the argument. After the victim walked away, the JCPD said Williams pulled a knife, walked to where the victim was, and allegedly stabbed him in the leg.

Williams was located by the JCPD a short distance away and transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.