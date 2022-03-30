JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Knoxville woman was arrested in Johnson City on Wednesday after investigators say she was involved in a vehicle theft and auto-burglary incident.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were able to determine that Autumn Collins was involved in a vehicle burglary in the 900 block of Ashley Road that occurred on March 22. The JCPD reports that she was identified after reviewing the surveillance video.

The release also states that Collins stole a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from a Roadrunner convenience store located at 607 Twin Oaks Drive. The victim reportedly left his truck running, and Collins was seen taking the truck.

Officers with the JCPD arrested Collins on Wednesday and charged her with theft over $10,000, auto-burglary and theft under $1,000. Collins was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Collins is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.