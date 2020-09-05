JCPD: Kingsport man arrested following high-speed chase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police arrested Marc Engle, 31, of Kingsport with multiple charges following a high-speed chase on August 30.

Engle was arrested Friday, Sept. 4 with felony evading arrest, driving with a revoked license and improper display of registration.

This followed after an incident on August 30 in which JCPD reported a green Ford Ranger was traveling on Bobby Hicks Highway “with a license plate that did not belong on it.”

Police attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver did not stop and evaded JCPD “at a high rate of speed,” according to the press release.

The Johnson City Police terminated the chase due to the driver’s recklessness, the release said.

On Friday, Sept. 4, the Ford Ranger was located at Americourt Hotel in Kingsport and found to be in possession of Engle, who then admitted to evading officers, according to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department.

Engle was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he is held on an $11,000 bond.