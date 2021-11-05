JCPD: Juvenile charged after threatening shooting at Johnson City school

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A juvenile is facing charges after police say she made a threat against a Johnson City school over social media.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were told Wednesday about a threat concerning Liberty Bell Middle School that was seen on Instagram.

“The Instagram post threatened a shooting at a Johnson City school,” the release states.

An investigation was conducted, and the JCPD reports a juvenile girl had posted the threat.

She was charged on Friday with communicating a threat of mass violence to a school. According to JCPD, the juvenile is scheduled to appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court on Dec. 17.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson City Police Department for more details on the threat made.