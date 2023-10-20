JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was served a warrant while in jail on Thursday in connection to a July shooting at a gas station on North Roan Street, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports.

A release from the JCPD said Christopher Jones is charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a firearm.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place at around midnight on July 29 at a Roadrunner Market in the 4700 block of North Roan Street. The release said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot, and upon arrival, they viewed security camera footage of the incident.

The video footage showed two vehicles parked at the store, when a third pulled up behind the two cars, according to the release.

A man reportedly exited the driver’s side carrying a handgun, pointed it at one of the vehicles and began firing into the passenger side while it was occupied, the release said. As that vehicle fled the scene, the release states, “the male continued to fire at the vehicle, along with a female that was sitting in the passenger side.”

The release said the suspect was later identified as Jones, and he was served a warrant for his arrest on Thursday while in the Washington County Detention Center. His bond was set at $250,000.