JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Johnson City home and causing damage, according to police.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, George Yourgulez, from Johnson City, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism and aggravated burglary.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a home on East Myrtle Avenue which someone had reportedly broken into. When officers arrived they found the rear door had been kicked in and Yourgulez asleep on the couch, according to the release.

In addition, Yourgulez’s boots and pants were covered in white paint. Officers discovered that a five-gallon bucket of the paint had been tipped over and white footprints were found all around the home, the release states.

Aside from the paint, the release says that windows were broken out of the home, pipes were busted, water was left running and a gas fireplace was ‘heavily’ damaged.

Yourgulez was placed under arrest and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $30,000 bond.