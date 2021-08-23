JCPD investigating shooting on West Walnut Street after suspect asked to leave party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen after asking a suspect to leave the property during a party over the weekend, a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) release states.

According to JCPD, officers arrived at 102 W. Walnut St. at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday to find a large crowd at the home, along with a gunshot victim.

During the investigation, police discovered a party had been underway when the victim asked the suspect to leave the property, according to the release.

An argument followed, leading the suspect to shoot the victim before fleeing the scene.

According to a police report, officers found the victim lying in the front yard surrounded by multiple people holding a T-shirt to the wound.

First response didn’t see an exit wound, but an officer noticed a bulge in the victim’s abdomen. He was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Witnesses described the suspect as skinny with short hair and said he “took off on foot in an unknown direction,” the report stated.

JCPD confirmed this incident led to East Tennessee State University issuing an alert on August 22 due to the close proximity to campus.

No identities have been released at this time.

JCPD continues to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 423-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).