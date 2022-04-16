JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an overnight shooting in the parking lot of Monarch Apartments left one injured, police say an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to the scene by Monarch security staff, who reported hearing shots in the area around 1:30 a.m..

At 1:44 a.m., police say a man arrived at the Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) with two gunshot wounds. JCPD described the injuries as non-life threatening, and when officers spoke with the man he said he was in vehicle in the complex’s rear lot when he was shot.

An investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing, and the JCPD has not announced the arrest of any suspects in the case. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is urged to call investigators at 423-434-6158 or submit anonymous information online.

This is an ongoing story. Details will be updated as they become available.