JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police say an investigation is underway following a shooting on Washington Avenue Monday morning.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched in reference to a shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said a man driving a silver Honda minivan had allegedly attempted to shoot a woman that had gotten out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. The victim was not shot during the incident, police say.

The suspect was described in the release as a Black male who was wearing a red hoodie and black shorts at the time of the shooting. Anyone with more information regarding the incident is encouraged to call investigators at 423-434-6166 or to dial 911.