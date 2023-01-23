JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after an alleged stabbing injured a man on Sunday night.

According to the department, officers responded to the 400 Block of South Broadway Street around 9:45 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. A man was reported to be stabbed once and received treatment for his injuries at an area hospital.

Investigators with the JCPD interviewed a person of interest and discovered that an altercation between the victim and the suspect took place, resulting in the victim being stabbed, police say.

“The identity of the persons involved are not going to be released at this time. At this time no charges have been placed and the investigation is ongoing,” the JCPD stated. “The case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office once it is complete.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigators at (423) 434-6166, or Crime Stoppers at 434-6158 to remain anonymous. To send a confidential tip text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip here.