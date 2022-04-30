JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an early morning shooting left two injured Saturday, police say they’re searching for a suspect.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were called to an incident on Spring Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

While the exact nature of the shooting has not yet been released, the JCPD said two bystanders were shot in the incident and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the shooter was a Black male roughly 6’1″ to 6’3″ in height. The suspect was last seen in black clothing.

As of Saturday morning, the investigation was active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to reach out to investigators at 423-434-6166 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 434-6158.