JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a child in Johnson City.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that Rocco Mattaliano, of Gray, was arrested on Thursday. Among the charges Mattaliano faces is one count of rape of a child.

The JCPD reports Mattaliano’s arrest was the result of an investigation into a reported sexual assault, during which he was determined to be the suspect.

Mattaliano was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $5,000 bond. As of 4:50 p.m. Thursday, a mugshot of Mattaliano was not available from the detention center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.