JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police.

Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person.

Once officers made contact with Mullins, they discovered that he had an extraditable warrant out of Scott County for a hit and run crash, according to a release from the JCPD.

Mullins was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.